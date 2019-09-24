LAKE MILLS — By the time John Wilke finished off his hat trick in the second half, the Lake Mills L-Cats already were facing an insurmountable deficit.
Cambridge/Deerfield scored five goals in the first half before earning a 6-3 victory against host Lake Mills in Capitol Conference in a rain-soaked boys soccer match on Saturday, September 21.
"John's a great player," Cambridge/Deerfield coach Kyle Hornickel said. "He's a good dribbler and a good shooter. Two of the goals he had, you could see him bring it up almost the whole way on his own and he can get through the defense pretty fast."
It was the second time during the week the Cambridge/Deerfield defense had been attacked by a potent offensive threat. On Tuesday, September 17, United was defeated by Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, 5-3. Gavin Childs scored four goals for the Vanguards.
Though both Wilke and Childs are similarly threatening, it was the early offense that gave Cambridge/Deerfield the advantage against Lake Mills. United scored four times in the first 20 minutes to separate itself from Lake Mills.
"We came out strong and we played as a team," Hornickel said. "It was the best game of our season so far. We just know that that rivalry is there. We always want to come out strong.
"They had a pep talk and came out and played well together."
Remarkably, it was six different goal scorers in the victory. Ethan Dunsim scored the first goal before Cody Harrison and Cole Nehring each were assisted by Adam Staszak in the opening 15 minutes. Shortly thereafter Ben Incha added a fourth goal for United.
"I think we were able to read their defense and capitalize with moving the ball," Hornickel said. "When the shots were there, they took it. I think they had the feeling to keep shooting it. It’s almost like earlier in the year they were waiting for a perfect shot and we know that you don’t always watch the perfect shot. ...
"Sometimes players are selfish and want to get their own goals, but they were moving the ball and passing and really played well together."
Cambridge/Deerfield will host Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday, September 24, beginning at 6:45 p.m. at Cambridge High School. United will be on the road against Columbus on Thursday at 4 p.m.
