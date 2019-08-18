WHITEWATER -- With a new performance season poised to begin, Young Auditorium is proud to introduce Shannon Dozoryst as the theatre’s new director. No stranger to the venue, Dozoryst has held several positions in her 13-year tenure at Young Auditorium, including director of Education and Outreach, assistant director, and most recently, interim director. Dozoryst takes over following the departure of previous director Ken Kohberger.
“I’m thrilled to lead a dynamic team toward the goal of cultivating a diverse body of programming that serves the campus and the regional communities," Dozoryst said. "The 2019-2020 Season will be an important year as we look to strengthen our partnerships within the community and work toward our vision of serving as a catalyst for inspiration. I want people to know that Young Auditorium is a place to gather with friends and family to share creative experiences and connect with one another.”
Dozoryst is committed to the overall success of Young Auditorium, a 1,300-seat professional performing arts venue located on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus. Her leadership and direction have culminated in the creation of a dynamic 2019-2020 performance season.
Complete with nationally touring Broadway titles (Finding Neverland, An American in Paris), amazing musical artists (Pam Tillis, Gentri: The Gentlemen Trio, Drum TAO), groundbreaking dance companies (Hiplet, Russian National Ballet), and a wide array of national and regional performances, there is a performing arts experience for everyone. Young Auditorium’s commitment to family programming remains an important part of the overall schedule.
“Young Auditorium believes in the power of the arts to build community," Dozoryst said. "We have a number of programs that focus on children and family because we feel strongly that the arts are an important part of an overall healthy and well-balanced lifestyle. In the 2019-2020 season we are offering numerous family-friendly events, including our free February Family Fun Day at YA and our Family Valentine Event featuring Yao Yao, a multi-media children’s production by the South Korean Brush Theatre Company. We are proud to offer families opportunities to experience diverse cultural programming and exciting entertainment together.”
The excitement begins on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m., as Young Auditorium opens its season with some of the finest Irish musicians and dancers that Wisconsin has to offer. Sing, shout, and dance along with Derek Byrne and Paddygrass and their energetic mix of Irish, Bluegrass, and Gospel music...complete with dance accompaniment.
As an added bonus for Young Auditorium members, the festivities start early with an opening night celebration party starting at 6 p.m. With food and drink provided by award-winning local restaurant The Black Sheep, and taking place in our exclusive outdoor patio, the benefits of being a Young Auditorium Member will be on full display. All those who support the auditorium by purchasing a membership at any level gain free access to the party, with all donors exceeding the $125 "supporter" member level receiving free tickets to the concert as well.
Those interested in learning more about the benefits of being a Young Auditorium member, or purchasing a membership today, are encouraged to visit www.youngauditorium.com and click ‘Get Involved’.
Tickets for all Young Auditorium 2019-2020 performances are on sale now. To purchase tickets, stop in or call the Greenhill Center of the Arts Box Office (located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts atrium on the UW-Whitewater campus) at (262) 472-2222, or purchase tickets online at www.youngauditorium.com. Tickets ordered online can also be printed at home (fees apply for this service).
