The Gathering Place is a non-profit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. A sample of the upcoming activities are listed below. Also see www.gatheringplacemilton.com.
Fight the flu
Schnucks Pharmacy, Janesville, will be administering the annual flu vaccine Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon at The Gathering Place. They will have the high-dose and regular flu vaccines along with both pneumonia vaccines(Prevnar 13 and Pneumovax). Medicare Part B and Forward Health (Medical Assistance) is accepted. Please bring your card. If you have any questions about price or type of shots available please call Jamie Murray, Pharm. D, at 608-752-7431. Shots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Movie: The Best of Enemies
The Best of Enemies is a timely drama centering on an unlikely relationship between Ann Atwater, an outspoken civil rights activist, and C.P. Ellis, a local Ku Klux Klan leader who reluctantly co-chaired a community summit, as they battle over the desegregation of schools in Durham, North Carolina during the racially-charged summer of 1971. The incredible events that unfolded would change Durham and the lives of Atwater and Ellis forever. This is a Drama and it is rated PG-13 (for racial epithets, some violence and a suggestive reference). It runs for 2 hours and 12 minutes. It will be shown on our large screen on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 1:15 p.m.There is no charge, but a donation is appreciated for popcorn/snacks and beverages.
Pumpkin Fest
The Fourth Annual Pumpkin Festwill be held Sunday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be pumpkins to carve and decorate. Sloppy Joes, brats, hot dogs, fresh baked pies and ice cream will be available for purchase. There will also be a costume parade. The Pumpkin Launch will begin at 1 p.m. Bring the kids and grandkids to enjoy this fun fall event.
