Milton senior Dane Nelson announced on Twitter Monday that he has signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in track and field at the Unversity of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Nelson finished third in the 300-meter hurdles at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in June as a junior. He also placed seventh in the 110-meter hurdles.
He also broke the Milton program record in the 110-meter hurdles at the Red Hawks’ sectional meet last year.
“I’d like to thank my parents, brothers, coaches and friends that have helped me through the journey,” said Nelson on his post on twitter.
Milwaukee competes in the Horizon League at the Division I level.
(0) comments
