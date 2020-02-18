Stained Glass Class
Caroline Britton will be teaching the Stained Glass Class on Thursday, Feb. 20 and Friday, Feb. 21. The classes will start at 1 p.m. and go until about 4 p.m. Caroline will have all your supplies. There is a cost for the two day class payable to the instructor. Be sure to sign up at the reception desk.
Tapestry
From quartets performed on classical guitars to incorporating banjo, mandolin, hammer dulcimer and more in an American Folk setting Tapestry provides an enjoyable musical experience taking you back to a past not often heard these days. The musicians select and perform a repertoire full of a variety of songs you love to hear and reminisce about. This group performs music from holidays to tunes of love, Irish jigs and patriotic songs. Also included is classical, folk music and more. Join us on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 1:30 p.m. Open to the public.
Ladies Billiard
We have a new group of women working on their pool shooting moves. Any woman is welcome to join them on Mondays, 1-4 p.m.
The Gathering Place is a nonprofit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. A sample of the upcoming activities are listed below. Also see www.gatheringplacemilton.com. To register for programs, call 608-868-3500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.