Benefit Specialist
This is a Federal and State mandated advocacy program, funded through the Older Americans Act and State dollars. Great place to ask questions about Medicare. The Elder Law Center in Madison provides them in-depth, on-going training and assistance. The Benefit Specialist works with county residents 60 years of age and older, regardless of financial status. Benefit Specialist Lachel Fowler will be available here at TGP from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17. If you need to schedule an appointment during that time call her at 608-757-5414 or you can just drop in.
Stained Glass Class
Caroline Britton will be teaching the Stained Glass Class on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20. The classes will start at 1 p.m. and go until about 4 p.m. Caroline will have all your supplies. There is a cost for the two-day class payable to the instructor. Be sure to sign up at the reception desk.
Movie—Knives Out
Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in KNIVES OUT, a fun, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death. This is a Drama rated PG-13 (for substance abuse, some strong language, and brief violence).It runs 118 minutes. It will be shown on our large screen on Thursday, March 19 at 1:15 p.m. There is no charge, but a donation is appreciated for popcorn/snacks and beverages.
