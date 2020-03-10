Milton UW-Whitewater 2019 winter commencement graduates follow:
Alicia Audrey graduated with an Associate of Arts and Sciences in liberal arts.
Crystal Fox graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in human resource management.
Grace Jass graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Alexander Johnson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in computer science.
Wendy LaPointe graduated with a Master of Science in Education in school business management.
Jeff Maxwell graduated with a Master of Business Administration in business administration.
Joshua Mosher graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in computer science.
Dakota Moxley graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology.
Dustin Owens graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in supply chain and operations management.
Kyrie Staab graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in early childhood education.
Shawna Stowers graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in international business.
Colin Weberpal graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting.
Jodel Wogou graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting.
