Obituary: Iris Nan Reamer

Iris Nan Reamer passed away on Sept. 28, 2019. She was born in Lake Mills on June 16, 1929, to the late Martha (Klecker) Kilian and William Kilian. Iris was married to Howard Reamer on Oct. 6, 1951.
Iris was a graduate of Lake Mills High School, class of 1946.
She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Iris enjoyed time with family, walking, playing cards, ceramics, bowling, dancing and watching Wheel of Fortune.
Survivors include her children, Debbie Reamer of Austin, TX, Michelle Reamer of Sun Prairie, Sharon Reamer of Salt Lake City, UT, Brian (Carmen) Reamer of Cottage Grove and Lori (Richard) Reamer of Lexington, SC; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; her son, Greg; her siblings (Earl, Ruby, Dorothy, Marion, Merlin, Gloria and Harold (infancy).
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for the compassionate care they provided.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 434 North Main Street, Cottage Grove on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Presiding will be Father Michael Tarigopula. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
