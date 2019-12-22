January
Jack Miller hired as sports editor.
February
Announcement is made “Milton Courier staff to work remotely,” 513 Vernal Ave. is for sale, cats (“Copycats”) need new home.
Copycat Cali moves in with freelance photographer Lee Ann Hare and her cat.
Copycat Babs goes home with Managing Editor Rebecca Kanable and becomes the Kanable family’s first pet (not counting fish).
March
Milton Courier consolidates its office with the Daily Jefferson County Union in Fort Atkinson. Newspaper production takes place in Fort Atkinson. Files are sent electronically on Tuesday night instead of Wednesday morning to print at Bliss Communications in Janesville.
April
Freelancer Kim McDarison joins staff as reporter.
June
The publisher of the Milton Courier since December 2018, Adams Publishing Group LLC, announces it intends to acquire Bliss Communications. The acquisition includes The Gazette in Janesville, the weekly Janesville Messenger and others.
Adams Publishing acquires Greater Beloit Publishing Company, which publishes Beloit Daily News.
October
Milton Courier moves news desks at the Janesville Gazette, sports and ads stay in Fort Atkinson.
Courier starts moving to subscription-based model for online content.
December
Milton area investor buys Milton Courier building at 513 Vernal Avenue.
