The Janesville Noon Rotary club selected Milton High School students Courtney Weberpal and Cole Witt as December’s Students of the Month.
Weberpal, daughter of Pat and Heather Weberpal, is an active student council member. She belongs to the National Honor Society, the National Spanish Honor Society and Link Crew. She also serves as president of Caritas for Children Club.
Weberpal is also an active volunteer in the community and lends her time as a peer tutor. She volunteers at Mercy Health and Trauma center, the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, Hope Lutheran Church and for the Milton Youth Basketball program.
On top of her academic achievements and volunteer commitments, Weberpal plays on the Red Hawk Varsity basketball, volleyball and soccer teams.
Following high school, she plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study psychology or a related aspect of the medical field.
Cole Witt, son of Amanda Witt and Michael and Jan Witt, serves as the vice president of the Spanish Honors Society at Milton High School
Witt is an accomplished swimmer and serves as captain of the boys swim team. Outside of the regular swim season, Witt participates in club swim and manages the girls swim team. When not in the pool, Witt’s vocal talents are showcased as a member of Milton’s show choir, “Choralation.”
An active volunteer, he lends his time to assisting the Rotary Club during their various fundraisers in the community. Witt also volunteers for HealthNet of Janesville.
Still waiting on a few admission decisions, Witt has not yet committed to a particular college or university to attend following his time at Milton High School. He plans to pursue a major in biology.
