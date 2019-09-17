If Janesville builds an indoor sports complex, it should be attached to the Janesville Mall, a Janesville city committee recommended Thursday.
That doesn’t mean the mall is guaranteed to be the home of the sports complex or even that a new indoor sports complex is guaranteed.
The project would need OKs from the city parks and recreation committee, city plan commission and city council, said Jennifer Petruzzello, neighborhood and community services director.
A community engagement forum is planned Wednesday, Sept. 25.
The city council had instructed the indoor sports complex feasibility steering committee to look at five sites:
The Janesville Mall.
- A vacant lot near the intersection of Wright Road and Milwaukee Street.
- A vacant lot near the Youth Sports Complex.
- A two-block area downtown.
- A location off Kettering Street.
Committee members unanimously chose the mall site. They chose the vacant lot near the Youth Sports Complex as a secondary choice.
Perkins & Will of Chicago was hired to create conceptual designs and provide cost estimates for each of the five locations.
The complex is slated to include:
- A main ice rink.
- A secondary rink with removable ice to transform into courts or a turf field.
- Flexible space capable of holding four courts, a turf field or an additional sheet of ice.
- Amenities such as a pro-shop, medical office, locker rooms, meeting rooms and concessions.
- Parking.
The study from Perkins & Will estimates the mall would be the least expensive option at $33 million. The most expensive would be the downtown site at a cost of $39.6 million to $58 million.
The complex would be built at the site of the former JCPenney Store, which would be demolished.
Pros of the mall site include adaptive reuse of existing mall property, minimized site development and parking costs, access to outside retail services and established traffic patterns, according to the study.
Cons include inefficient parking and demolition, according to the study.
