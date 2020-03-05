Sun Prairie EMS will lead a CCR First Aid and AED training at Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Wednesday, March 11 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Cardiocerebral resuscitation, although very similar to traditional, has shown to produce better survival and patient outcomes. It is a very simple process to learn.
An AED, or automated external defibrillator, is used to help those experiencing sudden
cardiac arrest. It’s a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use, medical device that can analyze the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.
Learning how to use an AED properly will take just a few hours out of your day – but it can help save a life, and help give someone more time with those they love.
Sun Prairie and Dane County EMS Department encourages all citizens to learn these lifesaving procedures.
