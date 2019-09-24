MOUNT CALVARY — Abigail Minning finished 14th to lead the Lakeside Lutheran girls cross country team to a fourth-place finish at the Hilltopper Invitational Saturday at St. Lawrence Seminary High School.
The freshman clocked in at 23 minutes, 45.70 seconds, good for 14th in the 79-runner field. The lady Warriors placed fourth with 123 points. Xavier won with 31 points.
The Lakeside Lutheran boys placed 10th with 235 points. The Warriors were paced by senior August Gresens, who clocked in at 19:25.6. Gresens finished in 19th place. Kohler had five runners finish in the top 15 and scored 50 points to win the meet for the boys.
Behind Minning for the Warriors was sophomore Mya Hemling, who crossed the line at 24:26.6, good for 19th overall.
Senior Abbie Digiovanni placed 29th with a time of 25:14.5.
Back on the boys side, sophomore Jonathan Abel finished 38th, timing in at 20:27.9.
The Warriors will race in the Burlington Invitational Oct. 5 at Burlington School Forest at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.