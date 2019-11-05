Veterans Day Celebration
The Gathering Place extends an invitation to all veterans to join our 6th Annual Veterans Day celebration on Monday, Nov. 11. We honor veterans and Rosie Riverters by sponsoring a noon luncheon. Prior to lunch, at approximately 11:45 p.m., a selection of patriotic pieces will be sung by the Blue Notes Chorus. Immediately following lunch, remarks will be given by Ed Butler, Vet’s Roll volunteer. He will share the most recent Vets Roll video of the trip to Washington, D.C. On this day and every day, let us be thankful for our veterans. To borrow the Marine Corps’ line, they truly are “the few and the proud.” And for that we can all be proud to call them our veterans. Reservations must be made by calling TGP at 868-3500 no later than Thursday, Nov. 7.
‘Disassembled,’ a new book by Tim Cullen
On Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 1:30 p.m., Tim Cullen will be here to discuss his new book “Disassembled.” The former Wisconsin state senator and Janesville native will tell the inside story of what happened to General Motors. Mr. Cullen talks about the struggles African Americans and women faced in getting hired and treated fairly at GM. He co-chaired the governor’s task force that tried to save the Janesville plant. The book will be available for purchase that day and all profits will go to a scholarship foundation started by the author. “The Janesville Multicultural Teacher Scholarship Foundation provides scholarships of $5,000 per year for Janesville students of color who want to be teachers and agree to teach in Janesville.” This is open to the public.
Stained Glass Class
Caroline Britton will be teaching the Stained Glass Class on Thursday, Nov. 14 and Friday, Nov. 15. The classes will start at 1 p.m. and go until about 4 p.m. Caroline will have all your supplies. There is a cost for the two-day class payable at the first class. Be sure to sign up at the reception desk. 868-3500
