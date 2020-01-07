Although another Christmas has come and gone, I recently found myself thinking about some homemade Christmas gifts I made as a youngster. This reminiscing was prompted by a text from my friend, Liz.
“When I was 5, my mother cut away a section of a large, cardboard oatmeal cylinder and glued fabric to all the surfaces, inside and out, transforming it into a lovely baby doll cradle. My parents didn’t have a lot of money back then,” she added. (Her sisters also received those cradles.)
Hubby Fred’s mother often made long-sleeved, flannel shirts as Christmas gifts for him and his brothers.
In grade school, I made Christmas presents for Mom. One year, we made beautiful candles using blocks of paraffin, candle wicks, whipped candle wax, and glitter. Another year, we created lovely corsages using small Christmas ornaments and fake greenery.
I don’t recall making our fathers Christmas gifts in school, but I made some on my own. One year, I embroidered Dad’s initials on some white handkerchiefs.
Many years ago, my father worked as a meatcutter at Milton’s C&C Clover Farm grocery store. One Christmas, I came across a very small, butcher chopping table, and I made miniature cuts of meat using scraps of wood and model airplane paint. I even fashioned a tiny meat cleaver using wood and a small piece of metal.
Some of the gifts I gave weren’t technically homemade. For instance, when my brother, Jim, married in 1965, I gave him a bunch of quarters I cleaned with silver polish and put in a blue velvet-lined box. It looked like a treasure chest brimming with shiny coins stolen by Blackbeard.
When I was a teenager, Jim gave me one of my all-time favorite, non-Christmas gifts: a fiberglass bow, complete with a quiver, arrows, and arm and finger guards. He was an avid archer and wanted to share his hobby with me.
Jim later took me bowfishing for carp, and one of my arrows actually found its target. I felt terrible. (Because of water refraction, you’re not supposed to aim directly at the fish.) I figured there was no way I’d actually kill a carp.
While in high school, I loaned my bow et al to a Milton Junction cousin who was taking a gym archery class at MUHS. Someone stole my bow from her locker, so that was the end of my ‘archery career.’
Jim did give me a nifty homemade gift once. I was a tomboy growing up, and he gave me a large Bowie knife he crafted totally out of wood. The blade wasn’t sharp, but the knife looked awesome. Both of us were big fans of the TV show, “The Adventures of Jim Bowie,” which ran for two years, starting on September 7, 1956. (I was 11 at the time, and Jim was 14.)
My ‘Bro’ is now 77. Here’s a rather belated message to him:
“Thanks for that knife, ‘Jimmy.’ And thanks for making it so dull. That probably saved my life; or, at least, a few fingers or limbs.”
