March 31 – Gov. Tony Evers sends a letter to FEMA requesting the president issue a major disaster declaration for the entire state of Wisconsin, as a result the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, Evers requests that the federal government provide the following programs to support the state’s response: Public Assistance, Direct Assistance, Hazard Mitigation (statewide), and certain Individual Assistance programs; Crisis Counseling, Community Disaster Loans and the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program.
April 1 -- Wisconsin Lottery cancels April Lucky Raffle, a limited-time lotto game with only 50,000 tickets available.
April 2 – The Department of Administration approves the Department of Workforce Development’s request for 25 additional positions to help process the unprecedented number of claims for unemployment insurance (UI) caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, over 110,000 initial claims were received by DWD. Over 98 percent of those claimants were able to file their claim online without needing to contact a claims specialist.
April 4 – Wisconsin is granted a major disaster declaration for the entire state. The declaration provides access to Public Assistance programs for all 72 Wisconsin counties and the state’s federally recognized tribes. The major disaster declaration covers assistance to public entities, and will cover eligible projects submitted by counties, cities, townships, tribes, and certain private, not-for-profit organizations. Local governments in the declared counties are now eligible for federal assistance and should contact county emergency management directors for further information. Under the program, FEMA provides 75 percent of eligible costs, while the remaining 25 percent is the responsibility of state and local agencies.
