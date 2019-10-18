Church records, school records, railroad records and a world of all records found on FamilySearch.org! We all need to use these records for genealogical research. A Wisconsin Historical Society workshop will show you how to find these records and how to use them to put more family history stories together.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
Time: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Location: Memorial Library Room 126.
Fee: $40
Registration Closes: One week before the event.
Cancellations: To be eligible for a refund, cancellations must be made 2 weeks before event date. This allows us time to resell the unused tickets and adjust meal orders. Thank you for understanding.
Contact: Lori Bessler 608-264-6519 or lori.bessler@wisconsinhistory.org
Lecturer: Paula Stuart-Warren, CGsm, FMGS, FUGA. You might look at her and think that she is an average Midwestern woman. Part of that is true but she is far from average. First of all, Paula is a workaholic who loves her profession and loves to get others excited about their family history. Paula works full time in the area of genealogical and historical research, lecturing, consulting, and writing. She has been a Board-certified genealogist since 1988, passing the every-five-year renewal assessments by the national Board for Certification of Genealogists. She is a firm believer in continuing education in genealogy and strives to keep up-to-date by participating in national and local conferences, reading the publications of many genealogical and historical organizations and individuals both off and online. She completed the week-long U.S. National Institute of Genealogical Research held at the National Archives in Washington, DC.
Link: genealogybypaula.com
Topics that will be covered in this workshop:
Lord Preserve Us! Church Records for Family History Research: U.S. Church records hold fantastic details for our family history. Learn tips for determining which church, where the records are today, and understanding the variances from denomination to denomination and within a denomination. Learn what's online, in print, in archives, and at the churches themselves. The records often predate the civil recordings of births, marriages, and deaths. Churches related to specific ethnic groups may give clues to the old country.
The Three Rs: Reading, 'Riting, and Research in School Records: The census taker only came around every five or ten years, and each ancestor may leave behind only one birth, christening, marriage, and death record. Did your ancestor or a sibling attend or teach school at some point? School records are kept every day, every month, every year. This presentation describes many of the school records you may be able to locate. These include all levels of education, and both public and private institutions. The bulk of the lecture covers the records of primary schools, but touches on those for high school, college, and specialty or institutional type schools.
A World of Records: Using the Family History Library and Family History Centers: Even with all that we can find online, from home, or obtain from family members, there is still a need to look at an original church record, probate file, land deed, or other record to verify info and fill in details. We can't all travel to each ancestral location, but the Family History Library in Salt Lake City, and its almost 4,000 Family History Centers, give us access to digitized and microfilmed original records from all over the world! Each location has access to many subscription genealogy websites. Learn the pluses, limitations, some tips, and more.
Railroad Records and Railroad History -Methods for Tracking: We hear that grandpa worked for the railroad. For which railroad? Where did it run? Are there records which may provide personal and work details? Visuals and references demonstrate the wealth of historical materials available across the U.S. Learn where to turn to find out more about the railroad, the variety of records, and how to locate them today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.