Amanda Bauer’s goal in the final minute of play capped off a three-goal third period and a 4-3 come-from-behind win for the Sun Prairie co-op girls hockey team, the Cap City Cougars, in a non-conference game with Cedarburg co-op, the Lakeshore Lightning, Tuesday.
Cap City 4,
Lakeshore 3
The Cougars (2-0-0) trailed 2-1 going into the third and final period, but two Zephryn Jager goals tied the score at 3-3 with 11 minutes, 40 seconds remaining at The Ice Pond in Waunakee.
Bauer, a senior defenseman from Sun Prairie, then scored the game-winner with an assist from Waunakee senior Olivia Thompson with only 28 seconds remaining.
The Lightning led 2-0 after two first-period goals by Anna Gontarski. Gontarski would add a third-period goal for the hat trick.
Jager opened the third period with an even-strength goal just 2:17 in. The senior from Madison La Follette was assisted by Sun Prairie’s Mackenzie Rosin.
Jager then tied the score on a power-play goal at the 5:20 mark. Assisting on the play was Bauer.
Olivia Thompson’s power-play goal with 12:38 left in the second period got Cap City on the scoreboard. Rosin delivered her first assist on the goal.
Sun Prairie sophomore Lexi Holman made 22 saves to earn the win in net.
Heading into their next game at Beaver Dam, the matchups rarely get much more lopsided.
On one end were the Golden Beavers of Beaver Dam: a small team newly separated from the Fond du Lac Warbirds’ co-op looking to find their footing in their first game of the season. On the other were the Cap City Cougars: a deep, veteran squad intent on continuing to make noise around the state in the 2019-20 season.
On the ice, the contest went as expected, with the Cougars earning a colossal victory over the Golden Beavers on Saturday night in Beaver Dam.
Cap City 13,
Beaver Dam 1
Most of the action took place near the Beaver Dam goal; over the course of the first two periods, Cap City outshot the Golden Beavers by a staggering 64 to 3 margin. The Cougars’ first three scores came off the stick of Zephryn Jager, followed by goals from Aubrey Wood (twice), Brynna Banuelos, Aubrie Deprey, Grace Bernards and Mackenzie Rosin.
Beaver Dam did manage to sneak a single goal in, avoiding a shutout; after two periods, the Cougars led by a score of 9-1.
A quick third period saw more attacking by the Cougars; Cap City netted goals from Amanda Bauer, Rosin, Lauren Bliefernicht and Maddy Zumstein before time was up, giving the Cougars a 13-1 victory in their third game of the season.
In goal, Taylor Knox stopped four of the five shots sent her way to hold the Golden Beavers to just one goal.
A flowing offense seemed to work well throughout the night for the Cougars; a total of nine skaters tallied assists, led by Jager, Olivia Thompson, Mary Goss and Coco Eberhard with two apiece.
Cap City (3-0, 2-0 Badger Conference) returned home on Tuesday for a battle of teams atop the Badger Conference against the Madison Metro Lynx, the results of which were unavailable for this week’s edition.
