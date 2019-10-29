Wisconsin Public Library Consortium, provider of Wisconsin’s Digital Library (https://wplc.overdrive.com/), released a statement in reaction to publisher Macmillian’s move to limit libraries’ ability to purchase ebooks for eight weeks after titles are published. Locally, public library users can expect longer waits for Macmillan titles on OverDrive and Libby, and a delay in these titles appearing in Hoopla (Hoopla is not part of Wisconsin’s Digital Library).
What’s happening with Macmillan?
Macmillan, one of the “Big 5” publishers in the United States and publisher to many best-selling authors, including Stephen King and Nora Roberts, has decided to severely limit the number of e-book copies that libraries are able to purchase in the first eight weeks after a title’s publication. This is called an “embargo.” After this embargo period, libraries will be able to provide full access to these titles, but at increased prices.
What does this mean for Wisconsin’s Digital Library patrons?
There will be extremely limited access to Macmillan titles the first eight weeks after publication. We will be allowed to purchase 16 copies of any title for the entire state. Assuming two-week lending periods, only 84 patrons in Wisconsin will have the opportunity to read these titles during the first eight weeks.
Hold times for Macmillan titles will increase. Because there will be more unmet demand from the first eight weeks of publication, hold lines will be longer unless we choose to purchase many more copies of Macmillan titles. It’s unlikely that we will choose to spend more money with Macmillan, given their unfriendly policies toward libraries. We want to invest money with publishers that support libraries and library patrons. We may be making purchasing choices to redirect money away from Macmillan.
Is Macmillan the only publisher to change their lending model recently?
No. Since last fall, Hachette Book Group (HBG) and Penguin Random House (PRH) have eliminated “perpetual access” for libraries and replaced it with a two-year access model. Simon & Schuster changed from a one-year to two-year access model. While re-evaluating their business models, none of these firms implemented an embargo—deciding that equitable access to information through libraries is also in their business interest. HarperCollins continues with its 26-loan model. Macmillan now stands alone in its embargo policy among the largest (Big 5) publishers.
The American Library Association has a petition that you can sign to tell Macmillan you don’t agree with this policy. Visit https://ebooksforall.org to sign the petition and learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.