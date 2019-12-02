I woke up Friday to find half of a Club Cracker on the kitchen floor. Not bad for our first Thanksgiving with a cat in the house, I thought. Last year Babs was living in the Milton Courier building on Vernal Avenue. When we left the building in February, Babs came home with me.
Our family of four (five when you count Babs) isn’t sure what to expect with Babs home for the holidays.
I have been reluctant to put our tree up thanks to several cats vs. Christmas trees videos that show cats wrestling down trees, climbing up trees and batting at branches.
Dr. Benjamin Berry at the Milton Veterinary Clinic, 745 McEwan Lane, acknowledged cats and Christmas trees can be interesting.
While videos might be comical, a cat could get injured and things could get broken.
Some cats like to climb Christmas trees. If there is more than one cat, they have a tendency to fight and roll under the tree.
“We recommend you put the tree in the corner,” he said. “Use fishing line or wire to fix the tree to a wall hook so it won’t fall over.”
Consider fixing the tree to the ceiling, he added.
A tree that is properly supported will be less likely to fall.
If you have a real tree vs. an artificial tree, know that additives used to keep trees green can be harmful to cats and dogs.
“You don’t want pets drinking that water,” he said.
Berry suggested:
• Cover the water.
• Don’t place breakable or dangly ornaments on the lower branches.
• Don’t put lights on low branches. Some cats like the texture of the cords and will chew on them.
• Don’t use tinsel or string-like decorations that dogs or cats could ingest, causing them to have digestive issues.
Berry saw a cat that had about 6 inches of tinsel coming out of its backside. Thankfully, the cat was fine.
Usually cats won’t chew on branches, but Berry said keep an eye out because branches can be toxic.
“Some cats eat any type of greenery, and it’s good to monitor that they are not,” he said because holiday plants (mistletoe, balsam, pine, cedar, holly, poinsettias) can be irritating to their mouth or digestive tract.
“Most cats have the sense to know ‘this doesn’t taste very good.’ but check the tree to make sure there are no signs of chewing or getting into things.”
Generally, Berry does not recommend cat repellent sprays or plug-ins unless they are a last-ditch effort to prevent a cat from interacting with a tree.
Fences or baby gates are might work well for dogs (or young children), but he said cats tend to jump over gates and while doing so could hurt themselves.
When it comes to Christmas trees, cats tend to be on the naughty list and dogs on the nice list.
Dogs are pretty good at staying away from the Christmas tree, Berry said, though too might be interested in a few low hanging ornaments.
It’s also possible that cats couldn’t care less about a tree inside the house, a tree skirt to them is another cat bed.
But, for the most part, Berry said, “Cats are curious.”
