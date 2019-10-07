Sunday, Oct. 13
17th Annual Milton Fire Department Pancake Breakfast, 7 a.m.-noon, fire station, 614 W. Madison Ave. Cost is $5. Children under 6 eat free.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Prairie Seed Collection 10 a.m.-noon Milton Crossridge Park (near Parker YMCA). Help collect prairie seed to plant on your property or around the city for beautification and to reduce mowing costs.
Hocus, Pocus and “Boos” at the Milton House Stable, 7– 9:30 p.m. For ages 21 and older. Enjoy “Witches Brew” while you watch the classic Halloween film shown in the Milton House Stable. Tickets must be purchased in advance. (608) 868-7772.
Sunday, Oct. 20
St. Mary Harvest Festival, 837 Parkview Drive, Pork Roast Dinner Buffet is back this year. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost: $10 adults; $5 kids ages 6-11. Event includes raffles, crafts, games. Raffle drawings at 2:30 p.m. Call 608-868-3337 for more information.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
The SPARK @ MPL: Slithering Snakes, 4:30-5:30 p.m. —Do snakes have a skeleton? What do snakes eat? Are snakbes slimy? Find out all the answers to your curious questions and more. Led by a high school student named Emma. She will share her love of reptiles with you and teach us all about how to handle with care. Live snakes will be present at this event. Ages 9-12. Registration required.
Monday, Oct. 28
Halloween Storywalk, presented by the Milton 4K Program & Milton Public Library 4:30-6 p.m. Walk begins at the entrance to the Cross Ridge Park path in the YMCA parking lot. Wear your costumes, and bring a flashlight.{/div}
Wednesdays
Storytime for ages 4 and younger 10:30-11 a.m. at the Milton Public Library. Includes stories, finger plays and rhymes.
Second Tuesday
Milton Lions Club — Meets at 6 p.m. Location varies. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/miltonlionsclub.
Second Saturday
Clothing exchange — Moms on a Mission Exchange invites you to bring a bag of clothes, take a bag or more 1-3 p.m. at Milton United Methodist Church, 241 Northside Drive.
Last Saturday
The Open Table — Milton United Methodist Church, 241 Northside Drive. Free community meal, open to everyone, begins at 4 p.m.
Ongoing
Optimist Club — “Virtual” club connects through the internet. Find the Optimist Club of Milton on Facebook.
If your organization or nonprofit has an event, email the Milton Courier at milton@hngnews.com. Include “Calendar” in the subject of your email.
