The Lake Mills Police Department was dispatched to the 300 block of South Main Street Saturday for a report of yelling and the possible threat of suicide.
The department responded and requested backup from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. According the Lake Mills Police Chief Mick Selck, when an officer arrived on scene they were advised there had been a domestic dispute between a male and female. Prior to police arrival the male left the scene.
Officers located the man walking in the 200 block of South Main Street. It was unclear to police if the subject was armed. Police ordered the man to his knees and initially he was verbally uncooperative. After other deputies arrived on scene the subject submitted to a search and no weapons were located.
The male cooperated with officers and was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail with no further incident. A criminal complaint in the matter was pending at press time.
