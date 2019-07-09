Edward Jones Financial Advisor Derek Henze received the Edward Jones Century Performance Award for outstanding performance during 2018 and also the “TNT” Client Development Award for outstanding service. Henze was one of only 767 to receive the Century Award and one of only 1,601 to receive the “TNT” Client Development Award of over 18,000 financial advisors at Edward Jones.
Henze said: “I am one of those fortunate people who get to make a living doing something I truly enjoy. I enjoy helping the people of Milton meet their financial goals. It is a pleasure to be recognized for my work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.