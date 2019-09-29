Technology for improving health and well-being
Join Stoughton Hospital’s psychiatric nurse Kathy Phillips, BSN, RN, and social worker Jake Dunn, LCSW, as they discuss the use of technology to improve mental health. They will talk about using virtual reality for mindfulness, accessing online support groups and mental health resources and managing stress as a caregiver or family member of someone dealing with mental health challenges.
The class will be held Thursday, Oct. 10, at 1 p.m. at the Stoughton Senior Center, 248 W. Main St. in Stoughton. No registration required.
Caregiver boot camp Oct. 13
The Aging & Disability Resource Center will host a free Rock County Caregiver Boot Camp on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Job Center, 1900 Center Avenue, Janesville. Cori Marsh, dementia care specialist at the Aging & Disability Center and Bonnie Beam-Stratz of the Alzheimer’s Association will team up to provide education and support for families coping with the memory loss of a loved one.
The program is free and will include materials, snacks and lunch. Preregistration is required by Oct. 4. Contact Cori Marsh at 608-741-3615 for more information or to register.
KANDU 5K Run/Walk/Roll
KANDU 5K Run/Walk/Roll: A Race Without Limits will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. The race will be held in a new location: Traxler Park, 600 N. Main St., Janesville. Everyone is encouraged to participate regardless of age or physical ability.
The 5K race will begin at 9 a.m. Participation is $25 and includes T-shirt. For a family of 4, registration is $80 and $10 for each additional member. Registration is available at www.kanduindustries.com/kandu-5k/.
Register by Oct. 7th to guarantee shirt size.
