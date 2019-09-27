The Sun Prairie Public Library will feature the following programs.
Dementia and LGTBQ Community Forum
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2-4 p.m., Community Room
Learn about Alzheimer’s, dementia, memory loss and how it affects the LGBTQ community. FREE screening of documentary “Gen Silent” followed by a discussion on how we can help those in our community. This event is in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, Aging & Disability Resource Center, and Outreach of Madison.
Histories of Wisconsin’s Latinx Communities
Monday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m., Community Room
Immigrants and migrants from Latin America have called Wisconsin home for over a hundred years. This talk will explore the ways in which people of Latinx descent have built community across the state, delving into the history of Wisconsin hospitality throughout the twentieth century, Sergio M. González is Assistant Professor of Latinx Studies at Marquette University. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, his research examines the histories of Latinx communities in the Midwest.
The Sun Prairie Public Library,1350 Linnerud Drive, Sun Prairie WI 53590
Main: (608) 825-7323 (READ)
Information Desk: (608) 825-0702
More information at www.sunprairiepubliclibrary.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.