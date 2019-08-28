“I see it now in memory as a rushing river, flowing through a wild unsettled, beautiful section of Dane County. Within its radius not a furrow had been turned to the sun, not a human habitation dotted the landscape; no evidence whatever of settlement and civilization,” Joseph Keyes, the son of one of Cambridge’s founders, said about Koshkonong Creek in 1899.
Koshkonong Creek flows for 54 miles from its headwaters on the southside of the city of Sun Prairie through Cottage Grove, Deerfield, Kroghville, Cambridge and Rockdale, finally emptying into Lake Koshkonong at Busseyville.
Koshkonong is part of its own watershed, or “land that surrounds the creek that also slopes toward it,” said Cambridge teacher and ecologist Georgia Gomez-Ibanez. “Everybody of water lives within a watershed…every person lives in a watershed.”
It is further part of the larger Rock River watershed, which is part of the Mississippi River watershed.
The creek flows fastest at Sun Prairie and below Cambridge, where there are some elevation drops. In-between, it flattens out.
Some segments, such as through CamRock County Park, run past limestone bluffs.
Above Cambridge, its banks run primarily through alongside and through farm fields. And from Sun Prairie through Cambridge, the originally meandering stream has been lost, with a new, straight channel cut in the early 20th Century. At the same time, farm drain tile systems, still in place today, drained the original wetlands, sending water into the new channel.
The rechanneling of a creek has significant impacts on its ecology, said Steve Falter, founder of the non-profit Capitol Water Trails, which maintains rivers, cutting debris and monitoring habitat conditions in Dane County waterways. Falter also serves in a governor-appointed role on the State Water Trails board.
Falter said that channelized rivers tend to have muddy banks, steeper than the grassy banks of natural creeks. They tend to also attract trees like cottonwoods, box elders and willow trees, which have slightly more shallow root systems and are susceptible to rot.
South of Rockdale, the banks are flanked by deep woods, and the stream’s original meandering resumes to the lake.
Gomez-Ibanez said the creek was a product of glacial melting and runoff.
The location of the creek is intrinsically connected to the history of settlement in the area, according to local historians.
According to a Native Land Map created by the Wisconsin First Nations, a statewide native education coalition, Cambridge and Deerfield are located on land once occupied by the Miami, Sauk and Meskwaki, Ho-Chunk (Winnebago) and Sioux Native American tribes.
As white settlers moved in, they erected several dams on the Koshkonong, to power local mills. None remain today.
Located on what became the corner of Main and Water streets in Cambridge, a grist and flour mill owned by Joseph Keyes and A. B. Carpenter, opened around 1847. Using water power, mill operators ground grain for flour and livestock feed.
The founders of the Village of Cambridge chose the area because of the oxbow bend in the creek, according to a 1920s history of Cambridge paper by Bernice Scott, published in the Cambridge News in 1991.
The Rockdale Mill, meanwhile, was built in 1847 by Nathan and Thomas Van Horn. It served as a feed and flour mill powered by water wheels until it became electrical in 1956. It was operated by, and later owned by, Bob Smithback beginning July 1954.
The dam in Rockdale was breached in 2000, draining a 70-acre mill pond. The mill property was purchased by Dane County Parks in 2003, and the mill building itself was taken down in 2004.
There was also a dam on Koshkonong Creek in Kroghville. It’s millpond was massive; based on historic maps it stretched all the way to present-day Deerfield.
The creek has experienced significant flooding events, including a 1948 winter flood that involved major ice dams backing up the stream in downtown Cambridge, according an historic edition of the Cambridge News. A dynamite crew had to blow up segments of ice to free up the creek. Multiple businesses downtown, including the lumber company and an automotive shop, where impacted.
Most recently, Westside Park flooded in the summer of 2018, after significant regional rainfall.
