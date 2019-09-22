CAMBRIDGE

Cambridge offers a meal site for older adults at the Amundson Center, 200 Spring St. The meal site is offered year-round on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Home-delivered meals are available. $4 donation is suggested. For reservations, contact the McFarland Senior Outreach Department, (608) 838-7117, one business day prior to meal.

Friday, Sept. 27

Chicken Mac Casserole

Peas

Tomato Juice

NAS – LS V-8

Pineapple

Dreamsicle Whip

MO – Veggie Mac Casserole

NCS – Orange

Tuesday, Oct. 1

*Italian Sausage

on White Bun

Oven Roasted Potatoes

Stewed Tomatoes

Orange –

Strawberry Ice Cream Cup

 MO – Veggie Wrap

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Birthday cake for Cambridge

Friday, Oct. 4

Sausage Veggie Egg Bake

Orange Juice

Mini Biscuit/Butter

Spiced Apples

Coffee Cake

MO – Veggie Egg Bake

NCS - SF Cookies

Friday, Oct. 4 Salad Option

Chicken Confetti Salad. Mixed Greens topped with diced chicken, tomatoes, cucumber, corn and bacon crumbles, topped with ranch dressing. Served with mini biscuit, butter, spiced apples, coffee cake

DEERFIELD

The Deerfield Community Center’s senior citizen recreation program offers lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is BINGO. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot: 764-5935.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.