Cambridge offers a meal site for older adults at the Amundson Center, 200 Spring St. The meal site is offered year-round on Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Home-delivered meals are available. $4 donation is suggested. For reservations, contact the McFarland Senior Outreach Department, (608) 838-7117, one business day prior to meal.
Friday, Sept. 27
Chicken Mac Casserole
Peas
Tomato Juice
NAS – LS V-8
Pineapple
Dreamsicle Whip
MO – Veggie Mac Casserole
NCS – Orange
Tuesday, Oct. 1
*Italian Sausage
on White Bun
Oven Roasted Potatoes
Stewed Tomatoes
Orange –
Strawberry Ice Cream Cup
MO – Veggie Wrap
NCS – SF Ice Cream
Birthday cake for Cambridge
Friday, Oct. 4
Sausage Veggie Egg Bake
Orange Juice
Mini Biscuit/Butter
Spiced Apples
Coffee Cake
MO – Veggie Egg Bake
NCS - SF Cookies
Friday, Oct. 4 Salad Option
Chicken Confetti Salad. Mixed Greens topped with diced chicken, tomatoes, cucumber, corn and bacon crumbles, topped with ranch dressing. Served with mini biscuit, butter, spiced apples, coffee cake
The Deerfield Community Center’s senior citizen recreation program offers lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 10 Liberty St. Tuesday is cards and Thursday is BINGO. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot: 764-5935.
