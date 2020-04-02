Many local government meetings, including village boards, county boards, town boards and school boards, are being moved online, using platforms like Zoom meeting. Upcoming local online meetings are listed below. If you are holding an online local meeting and would like it added to our list, please email the information to: ksaemann@hngnews.com or call (608) 2230-7285.
- Koshkonong Trails Governance Board
- Monday, April 6, 2020, 6:30 p.m.
- https://zoom.us/j/949095809
- Meeting ID: 949 095 809
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.