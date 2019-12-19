It’s not called the season of giving for nothing.
The holidays are a great time to volunteer with an organization like the Deerfield Community Center.
With programs like the Giving Tree, where people can purchase presents for local kids, and the baskets for holiday meals, there is always a need for more hands.
But extending the generosity of the holiday season into the new year is also important, once the holiday rush slows down.
This weekend, we can all benefit from finding a way in 2020 to give back to our community.
At the DCC Food Pantry, organizers say restocking shelves, helping people shop and checking out are easy ways to get involved. All it takes is an application and a background check.
However, DCC has more volunteer opportunities.
They’re looking for servers for senior meals, coaches or referees for sporting events, maintenance help with grounds and fields, scorekeepers and staff for special events like the Santa Breakfast.
A couple hours a week or a month gives DCC, and other organizations like it, the infrastructure they need to to keep supporting our communities.
So make some time in your weekend, this one or a future one, to be an extra pair of hands, helping a local cause you care about.
