A downtown Cambridge garden center has expanded its offerings to include specialty wine and foods.
Christianne Laing, owner of Avid Gardener, 136 W. Main St., added wine from small vineyards in November. The wines come from the U.S. and from countries like Austria, France, New Zealand and Spain and include old vine wines, she said.
Laing said she has also added cheese and other foods, in addition to items like local honey and locally roasted coffee that the store already carried.
Laing said she has worked to source items different from those carried by other existing local food and liquor stores.
“I want to support small farmers, that is the goal,” said Laing who opened Avid Gardener in Cambridge in 2014 and moved to her current location in 2017.
She said she had weighed the idea for a couple of years and felt wine and specialty food “would really pair well with gardening,” especially in the winter months when her outdoor garden area closes down.
Now, “if you want to do a really nice cheese platter paired with wine on a Friday night, for friends who are coming over for cocktails or dinner, you don’t have to drive to Madison,” Laing said. “I think there are a lot of people in Cambridge who appreciate good food.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.