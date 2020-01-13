Fort Atkinson City Councilman Mason Becker will announce his candidacy for Wisconsin Assembly District 33, which includes parts of Jefferson, Walworth, and Waukesha Counties, at a kickoff event Saturday, Jan. 18, from 3-5 p.m. at the Fort Atkinson Club.
Becker will be joined at the event by former State Rep. Andy Jorgensen and 5th Congressional District Nominee Tom Palcezwicz.
Becker has served three terms on the Fort Atkinson City Council. He was twice elected Council President, where he spearheaded the creation of an Economic Development Commission, among other accomplishments.
He has been active in the Fort Atkinson community as a member of the Chamber of Commerce, on the Board of the Fort Atkinson Lions Club, and on the Church Council at Bethany Lutheran Church.
Becker helps manage his family’s restaurant business. He graduated from UW-Whitewater with a degree in speech communications. He and his wife, Laura, have two young children.
