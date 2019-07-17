Around 50 runners and walkers turned out Saturday July 13 for the Cambridge EMS Cannonball Run. This was the 27th year of the event, a fundraiser for the EMS department. The run/walk included a one-mile fun run, a 5K and 10K. Below are the results from the race:
5K RESULTS
Male 17 and Under
First place: Jonas Boshart (25:57)
Second place: Luke Rhomberg (33:52)
Female 17 and Under
First place: Anna Rhomberg (31:35)
Second place: Aurora Sullivan (32:55)
Female 18-29
First place: Megan Adams (27:13)
Second place: Courtney Kuehn (27:39)
Third place: Katie Twohig (28:47)
Male 30-39
First place: Colin Baker (20:08)
Second place: Austen Conrad (25:48)
Female 30-39
First place: Melissa Overhouse (45:01)
Second place: Megan Becker (45:03)
Male 40-49
First place: Dan Palmer (18:38)
Second place: Tom Rhomberg (21:53)
Third place: Mark Eriksson (25:14)
Fourth place: Bryan Sullivan (32:55)
Female 40-49
First place: Carrie Messinger (26:23)
Second place: Roberta Eriksson (26:56)
Third place: Karen Slinde-Lueth (32:53)
Fourth place: Heather Mace (55:29)
Male 50-59
First place: Chris Havey (25:20)
Second place: Todd Drager (25:20)
Third place: Jeffrey Boshart (26:39)
Fourth place: Jerry Adams (30:15)
Female 50-59
First place: Karen Havey (31:46)
Second place: Emily Rhomberg (36:10)
Third place: Joann Helgestad (37:04)
Fourth place: Pam Hopkins (46:03)
Fifth place: Jean Young (47:47)
Male 60-69
First place: Neal Frauenfelder (23:47)
Second place: Todd Touten (34:43)
Third place: Tracy Hopkins (46:02)
Female 60-69
First Place: Cindy Miles (33:07)
Second place: Margo Mace (55:29)
Male 70 and up
First place: Don Nettum (28:57)
Second place: John Schultz (39:10)
10K RESULTS
Male 17 and Under
First place: Benjamin Stricker (43:05)
Male 18-29
First place: Peter Dziewiontkoski (56:18)
Female 18-29
First place: Elizabeth Gottschalk (58:12)
Second place: Julia Pulokas (1:08:56)
Male 30-39
First place: Nicholas Pfundheller (48:47)
Female 30-39
First place: Lesley Chapin (1:02:19)
Second place: Dusty Rogers (1:06:07)
Third place: Megan Veldkamp (1:06:21)
Male 40-49
First place: Chris Beckman (1:03:32)
Second place: Brian Karstaedt (1:08:20)
Female 40-49
First place: Laura Stevens (54:41)
Second place: Maureen Mahr (55:07)
Male 50-59
First place: Jeffrey Tomasello (49:20)
Male 60-69
First place: Billy Maybeeth (1:00:00)
