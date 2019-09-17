The Wisconsin Department of Transportation was in Deerfield Sept. 16 for the latest in a series of meetings on the upcoming reconstruction of State Highway 73.
DOT officials updated Village Board members in an afternoon meeting at the Deerfield Public Library, followed by an evening meeting with the general public, also at the library.
DOT officials said they expect to hold the next public project meeting in Deerfield in January.
Village Board members have expressed concern that the work, which will encompass 1.7 miles of Highway 73 from Shaul Lane to North Street near the village limits, is not scheduled until 2023. Portions of the highway through Deerfield, that are already crumbling, won’t last that long, they have said.
DOT officials acknowledged the concerns at the Sept. 16 meetings and responded that they will be meeting with other officials from their agency and Dane County, to determine whether some short-term fixes are possible.
The DOT contracts with Dane County to maintain numbered state highways in-between reconstructions, said Brenda Schoenfeld, a project development supervisor with the DOT’s Division of Transportation System Development.
Schoenfeld said the extent and timing of any interim fixes depends on state funding – the state pays the county to do such work – and where the highway through Deerfield falls on the county’s priority list.
“We would have to talk with our maintenance department and see what the budget is for those type of improvements,” said Schoenfeld, adding that any such interim work “is going to be patching that’s not going to last.”
She said the timeline for the project, which is expected to shut down Main Street to all but local traffic for about two weeks and involve lane closures and flagging operations before and after that, likely won’t change from 2023.
She said in addition to design work, the DOT needs to between now and 2023 purchase small sections of yards along Main Street in order to enlarge existing curb cuts and build some new ones to meet current Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The land acquisitions for those will take time, she said.
The project is also expected to include the addition of new crosswalks at a host of points along Main Street.
Schoenfeld said the official detour route will be through Madison. She said local traffic during the two-week shutdown will be challenging.
“It will be down to gravel and it will be considered closed, but we have to keep it open for emergencies and people have to get to their driveways,” she said. “It won’t be convenient, and we hope people won’t drive through it unless they need to.”
Schoenfeld also said the DOT is progressing on plans to mill and overlay 7.4 miles of State Highway 73 from North Street in Deerfield to School Street in Marshall in a separate project in 2021.
That work will involve lane closures and flagging but not a complete highway shutdown, she said.
The work north to Marshall will be touched on again at the January 2020 meeting in Deerfield, she said.
The two projects, in Deerfield and north of Deerfield to Marshall, each have their own DOT project page.
On those pages are maps, timelines, DOT contacts and other information.
Those pages are located at https://wisconsindot.gov. Click on Highway Projects and Studies, then on the Southwest Region, then on Design Projects and finally, on Wisconsin 73.
Schoenfeld said the page for the work through downtown Deerfield “doesn’t have a lot of information yet because we don’t have a lot to share, but we will be adding information.”
The primary DOT contact for the State Highway 73 projects is Project Manager Amy Coughlin. She can be reached at (608) 245-5358 or at
