The aging playground at Deerfield’s Community Park may be getting an upgrade.
Deerfield Village Board members said on Nov. 11 they’ve tentatively reached out to Lee Recreation, of Cambridge, that designs playgrounds, about replacing equipment. However, the board said it’s not yet ready to hire a designer.
The board voted on Nov. 11 to set up a subcommittee of its Parks Committee to begin discussing, among other things, the targeted age of the playground’s users. Other issues include drainage at the site, which tends to become waterlogged after a rainfall. And board members said there has been some interest voiced in the community about fundraising for improvements.
