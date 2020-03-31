A teacher from Cambridge High School has earned an accounting grant for the eighth year in row.
CHS business and accounting teacher Cynthia Jensen earned an Accounting Career Awareness Grant from the Wisconsin Institute of Certified Public Accountants (WICPA) Educational Foundation.
Jensen has earned the grant every year she has worked in Cambridge.
The award is meant to give students opportunities to learn more about the profession of accounting and options in the career field.
“I was excited to receive the grant this year since it was for a field trip for our accounting students to learn more about the finance and management fields,” Jensen said.
This year’s grant was planned to be used for accounting students to tour Epic Systems in Verona and the Alliant Energy Center for event management.
“Epic was chosen because they are pretty local and have a variety of departments including finance that can be explored,” Jensen wrote in an email. “The buildings are amazing.”
Jensen was one of 32 teachers to earn the award.
The grant program “is an exciting opportunity for teachers and students to explore a variety of career opportunities available to those with an accounting degree,” said Michael E. Friedman, former president of the WICPA Educational Foundation.
Last year’s grant was used to take CHS accounting students on a tour of Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.