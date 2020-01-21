PALMYRA — Cameron Joyner provided a spark as the junior scored seven points in overtime to get Palmyra-Eagle the win over Deerfield in a showdown of Trailways Conference frontrunners Jan. 16.
The junior scored 12 of his 16 late in the game to help the Panthers get their ninth win of the year without a loss, improving to 5-0 and taking a two-game lead over the Demons (5-7, 3-2).
“Cameron (Joyner) came up nice along with Danny (Hammond) and Aiden (Calderon) inside was outstanding,” P-E head coach Duane Wilde said. “Brandon (Wilde) gets them the ball and we work it from there.”
Senior Tyler Haak used five of his 10 first half points to help give Deerfield an 17-13 lead. Palmyra-Eagle answered with a 10-2 run to grab a 23-19 lead, before a technical foul was whistled on Brandon Wilde helping the Demons tied it at the half.
In the second half, the battle of runs continued as freshman Cal Fisher tallied eight points in a 14-7 run to give Deerfield a 41 -34 lead. But junior Aiden Calderon helped spurt another run for the Panthers, along with five points from Joyner, giving the hosts a 48-46 advantage.
Haak then sent it to overtime with two game-tying free throws.
“I was really pleased with the way we put it together in the last six minute run when we were down,” P-E head coach Duane Wilde said. “We never panicked as made sure we came down and executed better.”
In the overtime period, the Panthers used an 8-1 run while forcing four Demon turnovers to grab a 56-49 lead. Palmyra-Eagle allowed just six points in the extra session.
“We just turned the ball over too many times,” Deerfield head coach Dave Borgrud said. “I really liked our effort, we never quit.”
Calderon led the way for Palmyra-Eagle with 20, while Joyner had 16 and Danny Hammond had 13. The Panthers made 16 shots in the game with only one make from three point range, while making 24 of their 32 free throws.
Haak paced all scorers with 22 points, including two shots from 3-point range, while Fisher had 14 before fouling out.
Deerfield was 16-for-22 from the free throw line.
UP NEXT
The Demons play a pair of home games. On Friday, Jan. 24 they host Williams Bay in Trailways South play. On Tuesday, Jan. 28 Deerfield entertains Beaver Dam Wayland Academy in a non-conference battle.
Both tipoffs are 7:15 p.m. at DHS.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 59, DEERFIELD 54
Demons 23 25 6 — 54
Panthers 23 25 11 — 59
Deerfield (fg fta-ftm pts) — Navarro 1-2-5, Mathwig 1-0-3, Fisher 4-6-14, Klade 3-1-7, Haak 7-6-22, Nehring 1-0-2, Lasack 0-1-1. Totals — 17 16-24 54.
Palmyra-Eagle (fg fta-ftm pts) — Wilde 1 2-4 2, Joyner 3 7-8 16, D. Hammond 6 1-2 13, Webber 2 1-2 5, J. Hammond 0 1-2 1, Calderon 4 12-14 20. Totals — 16 24-32 59.
3-point goals — D 3 (Haak 2, Mathwig 1), PE 1 (Joyner 1). Total fouls — D 21, PE 19. Fouled out — Fisher; D. Hammond, J. Hammond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.