A Cambridge woman was arrested Monday, Nov. 4 for operating while intoxicated, as her sixth offense. At approximately 2 p.m., a Dane County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to east-bound U.S. Highway 12-18 near State Highway 73 for a single vehicle in the ditch. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Jill. M. Dolphin, 50, of Cambridge. Dolphin was booked into the Dane County Jail on a felony OWI and a probation violation.

