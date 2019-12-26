The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent will be closed for upcoming holidays: New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31; and New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1. The office is located at 320 N. Main St. in Lake Mills. Editors won’t be available to answer calls or messages on days that the office is closed. More information: ksaemann@hngnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.