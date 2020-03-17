The Cambridge School District is opening its school buildings on Thursday for families and students to pick up materials for the school closure.
The district sent a letter to families on Monday, March 16 with updates from administrators.
All three school buildings will be open Thursday, March 19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for people to pick up medications and items from classrooms, cubbies, lockers, gym lockers.
The district asks that families bring as few people with them as possible.
“It is likely that we may be required to limit the number of people accessing the school building at one time. These rules are evolving so be prepared for delays and or changes to our plan,” the letter said.
Cambridge Elementary School will also be distributing curriculum packets to elementary age students.
The school district is planning to begin at-home learning, either virtually or with these take-home assignments, on March 30. The letter said more information on virtual instruction is to come.
Curriculum director Keith Schneider presented ideas for virtual and take-home learning at an emergency School Board meeting Sunday night.
Schneider said the district is tentatively planning on using a new website for all its online learning, with resources for every grade. Staff may also use online conference call programs, video lessons, weekly lesson plans posted online, and online learning tools students use already.
“In order for the district to deliver online learning, we must make sure every 6-12 grade student has access to a computer workstation,” the letter said.
“We will do everything we can to provide these tools so taht our students can fully participate in this online learning envoronment,” the letter continued.
Along with the letter, administrators sent out a technology device survey, asking about student access to technology in grades five through twelve.
Administrators also plan on having students in fifth through twelfth-grade pick up devices on Thursday, during the open school hours.
In the letter, the district also said they plan to provide meals to students who have “an identified need” from March 17-20.
Meals won’t be provided during spring break, but administrators hope to open up school meals to any students around March 30.
On Sunday night, administrators and school board members discussed using Go Riteway bus drivers, or district staff, to deliver meals to families via the bus routes. Plans for delivering meals are still underway, food service director Janice Murray said.
“It is our hope that all of our families are coping as well as they possibly can as we all try to make sense of this COVID-19 pandemic we are facing,” the letter said. “Please know that the Cambridge School District is here to help you in any way we possibly can.”
