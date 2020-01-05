We all have plans in life, some big and aspirational, others small yet satisfying. Plans for our careers, our families, and, most importantly, our gardens.
But life, well, life likes to take our plans and laugh heartily at them. It tosses our plans into the wind and rains on what’s left of our optimistic intentions.
Despite well-laid plans for my garden and other pursuits this past year, life put my plans on a big ol’ pause. Some aspects of my world took nicely to this pause. This column, for instance, paused and waited patiently. The thoughts still stirred, the words wanting to flow, but on hold, waiting for me to return.
Some aspects of my world did not pause quite as politely. The subject of this column, my garden, was one of the foremost offenders of this. In fact, the weeds, being ever the opportunists, seemed to hit fast forward while I was on pause.
And the pause dragged on….until now….January….a time where I can’t do much for the garden and those weeds, but I can begin to plan for the coming season and at least start with un-pausing this column.
Let’s dive in then, to what we can do as gardeners to keep our hands dirty and hearts happy here in the doldrums of January. Houseplants! Oh, those lovely little beasties that can be so temperamental and yet so rewarding. Houseplants try the best of us.
Often I hear the laments of “I just don’t have a green thumb” or “my thumbs are black not green” or “I can’t keep anything alive.” And yet, some gardeners find a way to keep the green going through the gray of winter. While it’s taken years for me to get there, I could have saved myself a lot of anguish (and money!) if I had adhered to some pretty simple guidelines for greenery indoors.
Biggest guideline that is ignored? Watering correctly. We’ve all done it, we see those poor dears sitting there with sad-looking soil, and decide that they need water…ASAP…and lots of it. However, if we probed a little further, we’d find that the soil is actually pretty moist below the top layer.
The winter air in our homes is dry and can make the soil appear dry, but going knuckle deep into the soil (about an inch down) will let us know it actually is OK. Instead, keep your focus on what is above ground rather than below. Dry air equals dry leaves…that whole place where the magic of photosynthesis is still occurring. Spraying or misting the leaves every other day is a key to keeping your plants happy indoors.
I always feel like a kid with my water bottle in hand, squirting away. It invokes the epic water gun battles my brothers and I had. Thankfully, instead of getting chased and incurring some minor bodily harm from spraying my brothers, spraying my plants is rewarded with luscious greens adorning my home environment, a delightful contrast to the dreary, dark Wisconsin winter.
Which brings us to another big mistake with houseplants, finding the right environment for them! But, we’ll pause here, only briefly this time, and tackle that topic next time.
Happy Spraying!
The Deerfield Gardener
Interested in some further reading? Check out The New Plant Parent by Darryl Cheng or follow him on Instagram @houseplantjournal. This is a great resource for the care of plants in a straight-forward voice with gorgeous pictures that will bolster your plant-parenting confidence. Find other resources on Facebook at The Deerfield Gardener.
