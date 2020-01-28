WAUSAU — Aevri Ciha entered the Wisconsin Girls Championship as the third-ranked wrestler in the 132-pound weight class.
The Cambridge sophomore picked up three pins on her way to the championship match where she was pinned by Mount Horeb freshman Hanna Errthum on Saturday at Wausau West High School.
A Wisconsin record 110 girls competed in the state meet across 14 weight classes. Milwaukee Reagan scored 73.5 points to win the team championship and Holmen took second place with 61.5 points.
Ciha was the lone Cambridge wrestler at the tournament. In her first match, she pinned Clintonville/Marion 132-pounder Allyson Schwietzer in 1 minute, 28 seconds. It took 57 seconds to pin Amelia LaFleur of Holmen in the quarterfinals.
Ciha earned a second-period pin in the semifinals when she beat Oshkosh West senior Sitota Troedel at 2:52.
Ciha will return to the Cambridge boys lineup on Thursday, Jan. 30, when the Blue Jays host Madison West in a non-conference dual at 7 p.m.
