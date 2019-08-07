John Leadholm already is in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, so what’s all the fuss? That would be John Leadholm Sr., and now the legendary Cambridge High School coach will join his namesake as a 2019 inductee, it was announced recently.
Leadholm, who retired in 2018 after 33 seasons on the sidelines, will be one of nine current or former Wisconsin high school coaches to be inducted. The 2019 Hall of Fame Induction ceremony will take place at Glacier Canyon Lodge of the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells on Saturday, Sept. 28.
“That’s pretty special,” said Leadholm of joining his father. “How many times can you say that your dad and you get to be in a unique and exclusive club.”
Leadholm coached both boys (17 seasons) and girls (16) at Cambridge. Between the two he compiled a 418-328 record. That included winning seven conference titles (in the Eastern Suburban and Capitol South conferences) and nine WIAA regional championships. His girls team at one point won 59 consecutive conference games and six straight conference titles during the late 1980s and early 90s.
“I’ll be honest, when I started coaching it wasn’t for any accolades and I really didn’t set any goals like that, primarily because I’d always loved the game of basketball and had this huge passion for it,” Leadholm said.
His father, also named John, led Osseo to the 1957 WIAA State Tournament when Wisconsin only featured a one-class system, and in 2004 was inducted into the WBCA Hall of Fame as an official.
Leadholm actually will be the third member of his family to join the hall. His uncle David Rusahm from Osceola was inducted in the inaugural class in 1979.
“Three of us in the same family, that’s a real neat thing for us,” Leadholm said.
Leadholm Jr. also coached in three WBCA All-Star Games, as the girls assistant in 1986-87 and was head coach in 1989-90. And in 2009-10, with his son Shane on the team, Leadholm led the Division 3 South boys to victory.
Anyone interested in attending the banquet can get more information by emailing joanpetitgoue@icloud.com, or calling Joan Petitgoue at (608) 778-2524. There also is additional information on the WBCA website: wisbca.org.
