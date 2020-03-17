The talk about the coronavirus has garnered more questions and comments than talking about the weather.
The news about it is 24/7 world-wide. I wasn't worried. I thought it was overreacting on nothing more than a cold or the flu. A week or two ago, the way I was seeing it, there were only not so many deaths among millions of people.
I was so busy thinking of myself and some of the new plans I had made, I kind of forgot about what was going on.
I have a friend that is so sick of it, he quit watching the news. I was kind of thinking about it myself. But I'm too nosy and I don't know where the power off is on the TV; haven't used it for years.
The news got my attention when several children in Wisconsin lost their lives. And close to home. Plus my heart goes out to anyone who has lost a child at any age.
Then it seemed like everything broke loose. The cruise ships quarantined-getting stranded in a foreign country. China bad, but Italy? A nightmare.
I Googled pandemics. It is very interesting. Their definition of a pandemic is a flu that affects most of the world. There have been nine in over 300 years! In some of them, over 3 million people lost their lives. Well, if that doesn't get our attention, nothing will.
And now you know (unless you quit watching the news) we are in a world of hurt.
My daughter and her guy went on a first vacation 00 Mexico. We were all going nuts. I couldn't even join a card club at a senior center. They got home safely, no problems, no testing, just fun.
I am kid-quarantined. The kids say I am old, so stay home. Did they see today that those in their 50s are getting hit?
I am suffering for everybody, those sick, losing loved ones, and seeing the economy slide.
It's time to focus. Take care,
One thing about staying home, I have time to read some of my cookbooks. I'm not a big fan of pizza, but this is different.
Upside Down Pizza
Ingredients: 1 lb. each sausage and hamburger, 2 cups pizza sauce, 16 ounces sour cream. grated Mozzarella, 1 tube Crescent rolls, mushrooms, pepperoni, peppers, toppings of your choice.
Directions: Brown meat, drain, mix with pizza sauce and spread in 9x13-inch pan, Top with toppings, bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes, remove from oven and cover with sour cream and cheese, Cover with unrolled Crescent rolls, put back in oven until rolls are browned (can brush rolls with butter before baking.)
Cool for five minutes, cut into squares. Enjoy.
