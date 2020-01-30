MARSHALL — Jack Nikolay scored 24 points, but the Cambridge boys basketball team was defeated by Marshall, 59-54, in a Capitol South Conference game Thursday in Marshall.
Nikolay scored 16 of his 24 points after halftime. Drew Jeffery made five 3-pointers in the Cambridge loss.
The Blue Jays trailed, 24-18, at halftime. Cambridge made seven 3-pointers and were 13 of 15 from the free-throw line.
Cambridge will continue its season at home Tuesday against New Glarus in a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
MARSHALL 59, CAMBRIDGE 54
Blue Jays 18 36 — 54
Cardinals 24 35 — 59
Cambridge (fg ftm-fta pts) — Nikolay 7 8-9 24, Kaiser 0 2-2 2, Downing 3 2-2 8, Jeffery 5 0-0 15, Marty 1 1-2 3, Kozier 1 0-0 2. Totals — 17 13-15 54.
Marshall — Chadwick 8 6-9 23, Frank 0 1-2 1, Denniston 1 0-0 2, Timpel 0 2-2 2, Ward 1 7-10 10, Kilian 1 2-2 4, Truschinski 7 0-0 17. Totals — 18 18-25 59.
3-point goals — C (Nikolay 2, Jeffery 5) 7; M (Chadwick, Ward, Truschinski 3) 5. Total fouls — C 21, M 12.
