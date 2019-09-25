Local residents will have the chance to listen to, and learn about, a 300-year-old musical instrument with a free program in Deerfield.
Musician Sean Gaskell will perform a free concert on Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Deerfield Public Library, 12 W. Nelson St.
Gaskell plays an ancient West African harp called a Kora. The harp has 21 strings, and originates from the Mande people of Gambia, Senegal, Mali, Guinea and Guinea Bissau. The instrument has existed for about 300 years, used to pass down oral histories of war, politics and hardship.
Gaskell performs both traditional Kora songs and original music. He has released two albums, and books shows across the Midwest. He learned to play during multiple trips to Gambia.
At the Deerfield Public Library, Gaskell will perform on the Kora, and give an educational presentation about the instrument and its history.
For more information, contact Rachael Page at rachael@deerfieldpl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.