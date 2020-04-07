Whenever I need a little joy, or a little pick-me-up, I turn to baked goods. Cookies are my favorite, but I’m not picky.
That’s why the Cambridge Community Activites Program’s most recent online challenge is near and dear to my heart.
CAP is hosting an online Cake Wars contest, from April 4 to April 10. People can bake cakes and submit a photo of their cake to CAP’s Facebook page.
The CAP leadership team will act as cake judges, and the Cake Wars champion will be announced on April 11.
Baking is a great way to spend the day together. It’s a chance to spend some time with the people close to you.
It gets your hands dirty and keeps your mind on measurments.
It’ll brighten other people’s day when they look at your cake on the CAP Facebook page.
And the reward is pretty tasty.
A littel sugar and icing makes everything better. So as we continue to hunker down at home, now is a great time for a sweet treat.
