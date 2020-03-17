Cambridge Farm to School hopes to bring back a community fall festival in downtown Cambridge.
The non-profit group, that has existed for many years but formalized by incorporating in 2019, is behind well-known local sustainability efforts. Those include Chef in the Classroom, gardens at the Cambridge School District’s Severson Learning Center and efforts to teach local students and residents to recycle and compost
Jacy Eckerman and Ben Timp, of Cambridge Farm to School, shared their vision with the Cambridge Village Board on March 10. The board didn’t take any action, but did express support for the idea.
Eckerman and Time said they’re envisioning an event similar to one that was last held in Veteran's Park in 2017.
Eckerman said they hope to return to the village soon to ask for a temporary liquor license, to sell beer and wine during the festival. They also hope to offer live music, a chili cookoff and possibly a fun run and hope “to bring back favorites,” like scarecrow building and FFA animal petting stations.
Eckerman said they group is eyeing Oct. 17 as the date of the event. It would be a fundraiser for Cambridge Farm to School.
Eckerman and Timp said this would replace a spring brunch fundraiser that the group has held for the past several years at Cambridge Elementary School. Attendance at the brunch has been dampened several consecutive years due to bad weather, they said.
Cambridge Village Board member Pauls Hollenbeck said she’s excited for a multigenerational event downtown. For area residents who don’t have children, an event in the park might sound more appealing that something happening at the school, she said.
For more information about Farm to School visit its website, cambridgef2s.com, or email the group at cambridgef2s@gmail.com.
