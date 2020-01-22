The Cambridge Health and Wellness Expo is returning for its third year in a row.
First held in 2018, the expo is meant to encourage healthy activities in the community and connect local residents to services right in their own area.
“This event allows the community to view all the local resources available to them,” said Jordan Nichols, an event organizer and the Park, Recreation and Youth Director of the Cambridge Community Activities Program.
The event will be Jan. 26 from 12-3 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water Street.
Nichols said the event has a lot to offer, featuring free demonstrations, stations with wellness vendors and free swimming in the Cambridge Community Pool.
“It provides a one stop shop to receive all the information while also being able to view and participate,” Nichols continued.
Workshops run throughout the afternoon, including a fraud protection demonstration, jazzercise, children’s karate and yoga. Kids can also play on the Railyard Fitness equipment in the gym, set up in Cambridge this month by Fort HealthCare.
If the weather is snowy, Nichols added, there may also be snow-shoeing available.
The expo is put on by the Cambridge Wellness Collaborative — a group of representatives from area organizations that promote health locally. CAP is one of those local organizations.
“The Cambridge Wellness Collaborative’s mission is to work together to improve the health and well-being of our community,” Nichols said. “The Collaborative hopes that each family is able to learn one new thing about what our community offers.”
