Marian and Ronald Pohlman
Marian and Ronald Pohlman Sr. will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with an Open House on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 12-4 p.m. at the Christiana Town Hall, 773 Koshkonong Road, Cambridge. No gifts, please, your presence is enough. Ronald and Marian met as infants in church and grew up together. They were married November 20, 1954 at the London Moravian Church parsonage in London, Wisconsin. Ronald worked for GM for 30 years and Marian worked for the Town of Oakland for 25 years, along with being a loving mother and homemaker. Throughout their union, they have been blessed with three wonderful children: Ronald Jr., Roxanne (Ritter) and William, as well as four grandchildren and eight great-grand-children, with another on the way.
