CAMBRIDGE
Monday, Nov. 18: Clothing drive
The Cambridge School District is collecting fall and winter clothing for the Cambridge Food Pantry until Nov. 18. People can drop donations off at any school office. The food pantry will distribute items on Nov. 20.
DEERFIELD
Wednesday, Dec. 4: Blood Drive
Deerfield High School is having a Red Cross blood drive Dec. 4 from 1-6 p.m. at 300 Simonson Blvd. This is sponsored by the student council. For more information, or to sign up to donate, visit redcrossblood.org.
